Functional Doppler radar at Banihal could have averted Amarnath tragedy

New Delhi: More than two years after the announcement, Doppler radar at Banihal in J&K is still not functional.

It is a crucial missing link that could have helped avert the tragic deaths of over a dozen people near the Amarnath Cave on Friday.

At least 15 people died and several others are suspected to have been washed away due to a flash flood.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast only “very light rain” and later said that such localised high rainfall events occur regularly even when authorities term it an event of a cloudburst.