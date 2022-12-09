Functioning of agriculture department reviewed in Anantnag

During the meeting different centrally sponsored schemes (CSSs) being implemented by the department including CAPEX, RKVY, MIDH, ATMA, NFSM, PM KISAN, SOIL Health Card Scheme, KISAN Credit Card Scheme etc were discussed in detail.

Addressing the meeting, the Director impressed upon the concerned officers that every penny allocated for the farmers of Kashmir Division under different centrally sponsored schemes must be judiciously utilized for the welfare of farmers and the development of the farming sector in a time bound manner. He said the funds earmarked for different components must be fully utilized.