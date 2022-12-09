Functioning of agriculture department reviewed in Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 9: To review the physical and financial progress on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, flagship programs and CAPEX budget, the Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal today chaired a meeting of officers of Anantnag district at Dak Bungalow, Dooru.
During the meeting different centrally sponsored schemes (CSSs) being implemented by the department including CAPEX, RKVY, MIDH, ATMA, NFSM, PM KISAN, SOIL Health Card Scheme, KISAN Credit Card Scheme etc were discussed in detail.
Addressing the meeting, the Director impressed upon the concerned officers that every penny allocated for the farmers of Kashmir Division under different centrally sponsored schemes must be judiciously utilized for the welfare of farmers and the development of the farming sector in a time bound manner. He said the funds earmarked for different components must be fully utilized.
The Director asked the officers to take feedback from the farmers regarding the implementation of different CSSs. He exhorted the officers to work for the change of fortune of the farming community by adopting an innovative approach in their work style.
He highlighted the importance of minimizing the use of chemical fertilizers and asked the officers to increase awareness among the farmers regarding the soil health card scheme. He also instructed them to ensure that farmers apply for different fertilizers during the cultivation of various agriculture crops as per the recommendations of the soil health card.
Iqbal asked the concerned officer to work in coordination with district administration during the implementation of different initiatives at district level. He also asked them to reach out to the farmers of far-flung areas and make them aware about the latest farmer centric technologies in the agriculture sector besides work in collaboration with the representatives of PRIs for the successful implementation of different schemes at grassroots level.
Chief Agriculture Officer Ajaz Hussian Dar, Mushroom Development Officer Showkat Hussian Mughal, ASC Syed Ishtiyaq Ahmad, Area Development Officer (Vegetable) Fida Hussian Shah, DL SMS Hilal Ahmad Giri, ASCO Ravi Kumar, SDAO Achabal Abid Ali Khan, SDAO Pahalgam Sanjay Kumar, SMS Pahalgam Gurbakhsh Singh and other officers/official were present in the meeting.