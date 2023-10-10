Functioning of District Disability Rehabilitation Centre reviewed in Bandipora

The meeting was held to assess the existing services, discuss challenges, and formulate strategies to enhance the quality of care and support provided to individuals with disabilities.

The DC reviewed the range of services currently offered by the DDRC, such as rehabilitation, counseling, assistive devices, and skill development programs.

The condition of the physical infrastructure of the center and its accessibility for disabled individuals were also assessed during the meeting. On the occasion, plans for potential improvements in this regard were discussed.