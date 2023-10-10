Functioning of District Disability Rehabilitation Centre reviewed in Bandipora

Bandipora, Oct 10: In order to improve the services and facilities for differently-abled individuals, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad Tuesday convened a meeting of the concerned to assess the functioning of the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) in Bandipora.
The meeting was held to assess the existing services, discuss challenges, and formulate strategies to enhance the quality of care and support provided to individuals with disabilities.
The DC reviewed the range of services currently offered by the DDRC, such as rehabilitation, counseling, assistive devices, and skill development programs.
The condition of the physical infrastructure of the center and its accessibility for disabled individuals were also assessed during the meeting. On the occasion, plans for potential improvements in this regard were discussed.
The meeting threadbare discussed the strategies to enhance the skills and knowledge of the center’s staff to better cater to the diverse needs of individuals with disabilities.
Dr Owais, while stressing awareness, said that raising public awareness about the services of DDRC and the rights of disabled individuals will further help in achieving the goals and targets of DDRC.
He directed the concerned to ensure proper care and facilities in the centre.
The meeting was attended by Nodal Officer Coordination, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; District Social Welfare Officer, Hidaitullah Mir; CMO, Dr Rafiq besides officials from the DDRC and health department.