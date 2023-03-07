Functioning of drug de-addiction centre reviewed at PHC Singhpora in Baramulla

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sehrish said that the drug menace is a threat to every household as it can knock on any door anytime. She said that constant parental control is important to check the activities of children so that early detection can help to put the spark off before it burns the house.

The DC reviewed various action points taken by the line departments on the directions already issued in the previous meetings.

It was informed that 222 Prahari clubs have been established in high schools across the district to sensitize the students about the menace.