Functioning of drug de-addiction centre reviewed at PHC Singhpora in Baramulla

Baramulla, Mar 7: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired 5th District Level Committee meeting under narco- coordination Center (NCORD) and COTPA (Cigarette and Other Tobacco products Prohibition Act) and reviewed the functioning of Drug De-addiction Center which was recently established in PHC Singhpora.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sehrish said that the drug menace is a threat to every household as it can knock on any door anytime. She said that constant parental control is important to check the activities of children so that early detection can help to put the spark off before it burns the house.
The DC reviewed various action points taken by the line departments on the directions already issued in the previous meetings.
It was informed that 222 Prahari clubs have been established in high schools across the district to sensitize the students about the menace.
It was also given out that training of youth clubs and functionaries of the departments have already been completed and the master trainers will further train other functionaries in a cascading way to help the victims of substance abuse to come out of this vicious circle.
The DC directed for identification of victims of Drug Abuse and the hotspot areas of drug addiction so that special drives will be launched in the hotspot and grey areas.
She stressed on mass awareness through IEC activities and directed the Transport and Excise departments to create awareness among masses and launch sticker campaigns against drug abuse.
The DC further directed MCs for installation of hoardings at proper places across the district highlighting the messages “ Yes to Life, No to Drugs”.
Reiterating upon its commitment to curb drug trafficking, the DC said that stringent measures are being taken to nip the menace in the bud and assured every possible action to dismantle the nexus of drug trafficking and peddling. She also urged the concerned stakeholders to play their part for its complete eradication.
The meeting also discussed relocation of tobacco and cigarette selling shops near schools besides mapping of areas with poppy and bhang cultivation.
The meeting was also informed that CCTV cameras have been installed in schools on a larger scale to keep vigil on the activities of students inside schools besides random checking of the CCTV record.
Talking about the newly established drug de-addiction Centre, Dr Sehrish said that the Drug De-addiction & Rehabilitation Centre is a milestone and a first of its kind in the district for treatment of the victims of drug abuse and their rehabilitation to come out of this vicious circle.
Principal GMC (Incharge) Dr Ifhat Hassan Shah; ADC Sopore,Tariq Ahmad Reshi; ASP Baramulla, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, all SDMs, ACD, CMO, CEO and other concerned officers and officials were present on the occasion.