Functioning of Municipal Committees reviewed in Kulgam

Kulgam, Sep 15: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat today chaired a meeting of officers to review functioning of Municipal Committees (MCs) and the progress registered under various Urban Development schemes including FC grants, IDMT and MTMP.
At the outset, the officer was apprised about the details of the various schemes under implementation in the urban areas of the district.
The officer was informed that under UT, IDMT and other heads, there are 87 work projects out of which 12 works have been completed.
The DC impressed upon all the concerned to work with zeal and dedication and scale up pace on all works. He emphasised speedy disposal of building permission in strict adherence to the rules and regulations.
EO MC Kulgam and Assistant Town Planner were instructed to implement the Draft Master Town Plan in letter and spirit and issue building permissions accordingly without any deviation.
S.E R&B was instructed to ensure start of work on all allotted works immediately and ensure their completion within stipulated time.
While reviewing the revenue realization, the officer was informed that the revenue realization of all four municipal committees is more than 1.38 crore in the ongoing year. EOs also briefed the chair about the availability of machinery and manpower.
The meeting was attended by ADDC, Showkat Ahmad Rather; ADC, Viqar Ahmad Giri; JD-Planning, Zahid Sajjad; ACR, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz; SE R&B, EOs and other officers.