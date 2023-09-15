Functioning of Municipal Committees reviewed in Kulgam

At the outset, the officer was apprised about the details of the various schemes under implementation in the urban areas of the district.

The officer was informed that under UT, IDMT and other heads, there are 87 work projects out of which 12 works have been completed.

The DC impressed upon all the concerned to work with zeal and dedication and scale up pace on all works. He emphasised speedy disposal of building permission in strict adherence to the rules and regulations.