Functioning of newly constructed Bus Stand reviewed in Ganderbal

The committee members were further directed to ensure that no small stalls, food-stall, sumo, mini-buses or any other service provider are placed on the main road creating hindrance outside bus adda.

Committee members were directed to ensure all required facilities are available inside bus adda besides installation of food-stalls shall be allowed at appropriate location inside the bus adda.

The committee was also entrusted to meet all transport operators, vendors and service providers regarding operationalisation of Bus adda regularly so that any concern arises is resolved on time.