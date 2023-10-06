Functioning of newly constructed Bus Stand reviewed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Oct 6: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah today convened a meeting of committee constituted at District level to review the functioning of newly constructed bus stand in the district.
At the outset, the ADC enquired about the functioning of bus adda, availability of public conveniences, safety, cleanliness, facilities for commuters and management of passenger vehicles.
The ADC directed committee members to ensure that the safe, efficient and customer-friendly operation of Bus Adda is ensured.
The committee members were further directed to ensure that no small stalls, food-stall, sumo, mini-buses or any other service provider are placed on the main road creating hindrance outside bus adda.
Committee members were directed to ensure all required facilities are available inside bus adda besides installation of food-stalls shall be allowed at appropriate location inside the bus adda.
The committee was also entrusted to meet all transport operators, vendors and service providers regarding operationalisation of Bus adda regularly so that any concern arises is resolved on time.
Municipality was directed to ensure cleanliness is maintained within the bus adda and sanitation drives shall be carried regularly involving other stake holders there.
The committee was also asked to provide regular reports to the ADC office regarding the operational status. The meeting was attended by ARTO, DYSP HQ and other concerned.