Functioning of Polytechnic College Chadoora, ITI Charar-e-Sharief assessed

Budgam, Jan 20: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today visited Polytechnic College Chadoora and ITI College Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam to assess functioning of the institutes besides reviewing progress on development works at both institutions.
During his visit to Polytechnic College, Principal Secretary inspected various laboratories of civil and mechanical engineering to take on spot stock of availability of various facilities.
Principal Secretary also chaired a brief interaction session with students and staff of the college.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Polytechnic College, Altaf Hussain Shalla, highlighted various achievements attained by skill development department besides projecting their demands and grievances.
Principal Secretary said that government polytechnic college is leading as number 1 polytechnic college in the Valley and number 2 at overall ranking in the UT of J&K as marked by the government.
Dr Samoon said that Rs. 2.8 crore have been allotted to the college for purchase of machinery and equipment. He said that other trades including automobile will be started at the college from the next academic session.
Principal Secretary asked the officers for speedy completion of hostel accommodation with all requisite facilities including bus service. He stressed on providing skilled training to local youth under different trades saying that handholding of skilled youth shall open economic resources and employment avenues for them.
At ITI Charar-e-Sharief, Principal Secretary visited various labs and interacted with the staff and Superintendent ITI, Bashir Ahmad Beigh.
He asserted on training of students through short term courses and providing admission to students under new different trades at the college. He also asked for executing work on workshop block and hostel building on war footing.
Principal Secretary also enquired about the training facilities being provided to the students. He asked for introduction of new age courses keeping in view the demand of the industry.
Principal Secretary laid stress on imparting skill education to the youth in tune with the industry demand so that they are in position to earn their livelihood and instead of seeking the job, the pass outs of ITI’s shall become the job providers.
He was accompanied by Joint Director Skill Development Kashmir, Deputy Director Trainings and Superintendent ITI Charar-e-Sharief and other concerned officers.