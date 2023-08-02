Fundamental Kashmiri Glossary of Agriculture | SKUAST-K organises workshop

The workshop started with a brief interaction of the members from Commission and experts from SKUAST-K &University of Kashmir with Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai. The members briefed him about the meeting and thanked him for his support and encouragement in this endeavour. Prof. Shabir Ahmad Wani, Dean, Faculty of Horticulture with Shalindra Singh, Assistant Director from Commission for Scientific & Technical Terminology, Department of Higher Education was also present.