Fundamental Kashmiri Glossary of Agriculture | SKUAST-K organises workshop

Srinagar, Aug 2: Commission for Scientific & Technical Terminology, Department of Higher Education Ministry of Education, for evolving Technical Terminology in all Indian Languages is preparing the Fundamental glossary of Agriculture (English-Hindi-Kashmiri).
A workshop is presently in progress at SKUAST-Kashmir Main Campus, Shalimar Srinagar from 1st to 5th August
The workshop started with a brief interaction of the members from Commission and experts from SKUAST-K &University of Kashmir with Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai. The members briefed him about the meeting and thanked him for his support and encouragement in this endeavour. Prof. Shabir Ahmad Wani, Dean, Faculty of Horticulture with Shalindra Singh, Assistant Director from Commission for Scientific & Technical Terminology, Department of Higher Education was also present.