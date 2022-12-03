Funding Case: SIA recovers Rs 29 lakh cash during Kashmir raids

“Continuing to rein in the networks of (militant) outfits with a purpose of destroying its ecosystems completely, State Investigation Agency, Kashmir conducted searches at multiple locations across Kashmir valley,” SIA said in a statement, reported news agency GNS.

It said houses and premises of suspects in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar and Budgam were searched in compliance with a search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with investigation of case (FIR No. 20/2022) u/s 13, 17, 18, 39, 40 UA (P) Act, 120-B IPC registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir.