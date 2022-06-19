Future belongs to creative people: Director NIFT Srinagar

GK: Has there been any increase in the courses offered by this institution

Dir NIFT: Yes. We already have B. Des Fashion Design and Fashion Communication running. From July, 2022 itself, we are launching two more academic programs (B. Des Fashion & Lifestyle Accessory and Masters in Fashion Management). In 2023, we shall add two more programs (B Des Textile Design and Masters in Space Design).

GK: The objective of setting up NIFT was to offer a stimulating, modernistic and evolving curriculum. Is the institution moving in that direction to achieve the goal.?

Dir NIFT: Currently, NIFT is ranked 11th in the world among the fashion schools. The credit for this global recognition goes to periodic review of the curriculum. Every four years, the curriculum is updated. We are doing it again in Aug 2022. The objective is to stay relevant. In this fast-forward world, it is very difficult to keep pace for teaching the right things. But NIFT is doing it in a smart way.

GK: What is the response of the students towards this institution? Do you think it has found takers (students) in Kashmir?

Dir NIFT: On the national level, there is a great demand for the courses of NIFT. Thousands of students compete in the national level test for admission. We have students from Kashmir but I would love to have more of them in the Campus. As a commitment to the local community, we have reserved 35 percent of seats in admission for the students of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. We are trying to reach our potential students through social media and other means. We need a sustained publicity campaign for spreading the word among the local student community and we are working on this.