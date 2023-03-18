FWS holds maiden graduation day ceremony to felicitate students

Srinagar, Mar 18: The Foundation World School (FWS) on Saturday celebrated the graduation ceremony of its maiden IGCSE batch at Mamath Campus in Budgam district.
The Academic Advisor Cambridge International Alka Pandey was the chief guest at the occasion.
In her address, she congratulated the students and also spoke about the future plans of Cambridge with regard to curriculum development and teacher training.
She also provided insight into the shifting modalities and challenges of the Cambridge curriculum and the strategies to cope with them. Principal DPS Athwajan and Principal DPS Budgam were also present at the occasion.
The proceedings of the graduation day started with the recitation and translation of the Quranic verses and later a group of students presented a skit as well. Speaking at the occasion, Director FWS Suhail Bakshi spoke about the mission and vision of the school and gave insights about future endeavors.
The IGCSE graduates and their teachers were conferred with certificates and medals of achievement at the occasion.
Chairman FWS Syed Arshad Hussain while speaking emphasized the need to lift the standards of education and strengthen the moral fabric for the greater good of “our student community and society at large.” Head of the Boys’ School, Tufail A Haji delivered a vote of thanks at the occasion.