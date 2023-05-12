G-20 an opportunity to promote J&K as global tourist destination: Secretary Tourism

Srinagar, May 12: Secretary Tourism, Syed Abid Rashid Shah on Friday said that the delegates from different countries, who are visiting J&K, will act as ambassadors to promote the Union Territory as a global tourist destination.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating hot air balloon and trekking expedition at Zabarwan Park, Shah, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the G20 is an opportunity to promote J&K as the global tourist destination.