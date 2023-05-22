G-20 meeting begins in Srinagar today; delegates arrive amid tight security arrangements

Srinagar, May 22: The delegates from different G-20 countries have arrived in Srinagar on Monday to attend the 3rd Tourism Working Group Meeting, here at SKICC.

News agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the delegates after arriving at Srinagar international airport straightly drove to SKICC where the discussion and deliberations on the five key priority areas namely Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management.