G-20 Presidency: Army organises seminar in Kupwara

The seminar was organized on the theme, ‘Women Empowerment, Gender Equality & Role of Women in Upliftment of Society in Kashmir’ to celebrate ‘International Women’s Day 2023’ Chhaya Hajela, Chairperson of Family and Welfare Organization of the Rashtriya Rifles Battalion stationed at Gujjarpatti Sogam presided over the seminar which was co-presided over by Samiksha Sagar Doifode, wife of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray.

The session commenced with the ‘National Anthem’ and tribute to the contribution of women in development of the society, followed by the presentation and educational talk by eminent professors besides doctors, subject experts and students from Government Degree College, Sogam on ‘Women Empowerment, Gender Equality, Women’s Economic Empowerment, Girls’ Education, Family Planning, Measures for Reducing Child Marriages and Role of Women in Upliftment of Society in Kashmir.