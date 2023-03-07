G-20 Presidency: Army organises seminar in Kupwara

Kupwara, Mar 7: The Rashtriya Rifles Battalion of Indian Army stationed at Gujjarpatti- Sogam (Lolab) under the aegis of Charkut Garrison, in collaboration with Health Department, Kupwara and Government Degree College, Sogam organised a one day seminar cum workshop today at Gujjarpatti- Sogam.
The seminar was organized on the theme, ‘Women Empowerment, Gender Equality & Role of Women in Upliftment of Society in Kashmir’ to celebrate ‘International Women’s Day 2023’ Chhaya Hajela, Chairperson of Family and Welfare Organization of the Rashtriya Rifles Battalion stationed at Gujjarpatti Sogam presided over the seminar which was co-presided over by Samiksha Sagar Doifode, wife of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray.
The session commenced with the ‘National Anthem’ and tribute to the contribution of women in development of the society, followed by the presentation and educational talk by eminent professors besides doctors, subject experts and students from Government Degree College, Sogam on ‘Women Empowerment, Gender Equality, Women’s Economic Empowerment, Girls’ Education, Family Planning, Measures for Reducing Child Marriages and Role of Women in Upliftment of Society in Kashmir.
The first of its kind seminar cum workshop on the occasion of International Women’s Day at Lolab Valley in Kupwara district of North Kashmir was an important step towards spreading awareness about the importance of women’s empowerment and education for upliftment of the society of Kashmir.
Gender equality and empowerment of Kashmiri Women remains a top priority for the Indian Army. Indian Army is working with various stakeholders to find innovative solutions to help women and girls to tap their human capital and become leaders, entrepreneurs, and agents of change for green, resilient, and inclusive development which is in consonance with agenda for “India’s prestigious G-20 Presidency”.
Speaking on the occasion, a well known guest speaker, Professor Mehbooba Bano, Head of the Department of Political Science, GDC Sogam said that, the world is changing and women are taking up every field and making their contribution at all levels and the government has initiated several schemes for women empowerment, especially in Kashmir.
Dr Shugufta Kazi, a professional medical expert on women’s health from the Department of Health, Kupwara delivered an educational talk on girls’ education, family planning, reducing child marriages and female child foeticide especially in context of Kashmiri society.