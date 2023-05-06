G-20 Summit: Security review meeting held in Kulgam

Kulgam, May 6: Ahead of G-20 engagements scheduled this month, a high-level meeting of civil and police officers was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal-Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat and SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal here at Kulgam.
The meeting was attended by ADDC Showkat Ahmad Rather, ADC Viqar Ahmed, ASP Shabir Ahmad, ACR, ACD, SDPOs, and all district and sectoral officers. During the meeting, the DC took an elaborate review of security arrangements.
After threadbare discussion, directions were passed to civil and police officers with regard to measures and requisite steps which are to be taken by them in view of the scheduled G-20 meeting. All the officers were strictly directed to follow the instructions and directions, without fail and depict the highest level of professional conduct.