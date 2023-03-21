G-20 University Connect | CUK holds workshop on climate change

In the beginning, the students were taken for the short tour of sagg-eco campus where Dr Shaheena and Ms Lubna (senior members of MOOL) briefed them about the eco-friendly natural farming techniques and traditional techniques used in construction of the Sagg campus.

In the second session, founder MOOL, Mr. Fayaz Ahmad Dar gave a presentation about the idea behind the concept of Green environment and sustainable development in the context of Kashmir. He educated the students about the idea of sustainable living and how it is necessary in current times. He emphasized that youth can take important steps to sensitize larger society with the idea of aligning with nature. Mr. Fayaz threw light on the concept of Ecological Entrepreneurship and how it can help in minimizing the problem of unemployment. Later the students interacted with the employees of the Mool.