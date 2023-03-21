G-20 University Connect | CUK holds workshop on climate change

Ganderbal, Mar 21: Department of Politics and Governance, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Mool Sustainability Research and Training Center organized a one-day workshop on Green Environment, Climate Change and Sustainability under auspices of G-20 University Connect at Sagg-eco Campus here Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Prof. Dr Khalid Wasim Hassan introduced the students with the relevance of G-20 Presidency of India and the importance of ‘Green Environment and Sustainability’ for the region of South Asia. He emphasized the role that academia, particularly students, have to play towards adapting the environment, friendly livelihoods, profession and sensitizing the society about the impact of climate change in the region. He also introduced the students to the working and functioning of MOOL.
In the beginning, the students were taken for the short tour of sagg-eco campus where Dr Shaheena and Ms Lubna (senior members of MOOL) briefed them about the eco-friendly natural farming techniques and traditional techniques used in construction of the Sagg campus.
In the second session, founder MOOL, Mr. Fayaz Ahmad Dar gave a presentation about the idea behind the concept of Green environment and sustainable development in the context of Kashmir. He educated the students about the idea of sustainable living and how it is necessary in current times. He emphasized that youth can take important steps to sensitize larger society with the idea of aligning with nature. Mr. Fayaz threw light on the concept of Ecological Entrepreneurship and how it can help in minimizing the problem of unemployment. Later the students interacted with the employees of the Mool.