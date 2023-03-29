G-20 University Connect | CUK’s Health Centre holds eye checkup camp

Ganderbal, Mar 29: Under the G-20 University Connect, the Health Centre of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with the ASG eye hospital Srinagar, organised a free eye check-up camp for the students and staff of the varsity at Tulmulla campus on Wednesday.
As many as 150 people including the students, staff, and locals availed of the services in the camp. "They were assessed, advised, and counseled by the experts regarding different eye ailments,” said an employee of the Centre, adding the aim of medical camps like these is to provide basic quality health services to students and staff. On the spot auto-refraction and vision tests of the participants were also conducted.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah and Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, congratulated the health centre team for holding the camp.
Medical Officers Dr. Sheeba Nazir and Dr.Abid Ahmad Sofi along with paramedics, Javaid Ali khan ,Asmat Majeed, Suhail Ahmad Rather, Dr. Samia and Jahangeera Parvaiz were also present.
