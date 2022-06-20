G A Mir addresses party leaders at Jantar Mantar

Srinagar June 20.The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday addressed hundreds of party leaders and workers on “Satyagrah” protest against the Agnipath Scheme,at Jantar Mantar.
Mir termed Agnipath Scheme another betrayal by Modi Government and demanded its immediate roll back.
Mir expressed serious concern over the disappointment being witnessed amongst the youth in the country due to Agnipath Scheme, saying the aspiring youth who are interested to join the army have started feeling that their future is bleak due to the new Army recruitment scheme.
Mir told the largely attended gathering that Modi government is bringing law after law without debate and discussion with the result people especially the youth are agitating on the roads to secure their future.