G A Mir bereaved

Srinagar, Feb 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Tuesday expressed grief over the death of mother-in-law of JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir.
A statement of JKPCC issued here said that JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma, and General Secretary YogeshSawhney expressed sorrow over the death of Begum RehmatBano, who was the mother-in-law of the JKPCC President and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.
The statement said that the leaders expressed condolences with Mir and other members of the bereaved family and prayed for their courage to bear the irreparable loss.
The Congress leaders also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul, the statement said.