G A Mir detained, barred from entering Kishtwar: Congress

In a statement issued here, Congress said that Mir was detained at Potato Farm near Sinthan Top and Wani was detained at Thathri.

The statement quoted senior leaders and former legislators of Congress as strongly condemning the action of the government of detaining the JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and General Secretary Abdul MajeedWani and barring them from entering Kishtwar district where scores of Youth Congress activists were injured in a cane charge by Police.

“Youth Congress activists were peacefully protesting against the Centre’s wrong policies, but were responded with brute force. Scores of activists received grievous injuries,” the statement said.

It said both the Congress leaders were scheduled to meet the injured to enquire about their health and express solidarity with them.

“Such callous attitude of the government won’t deter the Congress from raising their voice against the anti-people and wrong policies of the Centre. Rather it will further strengthen their resolve to fight against the anti-people policies of the government in a peaceful manner,” the JKPCC statement said.

It said that JKPCC strongly condemned the J&K administration for not allowing Congress leaders to meet injured youth workers in Kishtwar and added that such a type of mindset was unacceptable, uncalled for and had no place in a democratic setup as guaranteed by the constitution.

The statement said that Congress reiterates its resolve to continue to fight against the Centre’s wrong policies.