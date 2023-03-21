G A Mir extends Navroz greetings

Srinagar Mar 21: Extending warm Navroz greetings to people, former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President and AICC observer Ghulam Ahmad Mir Tuesday termed the occasion (Navroz) a unique and blessing .
In his message Ghulam Ahmad Mir prayed for wellbeing of the people, peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, hoping that the occasion will usher in an era of prosperity, inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir bring happiness for the people.
“I wish the people of Jammu and Kashmir a very happy and prosperous Navroz,” Mir said.
Meanwhile Ghulam Ahmad Mir urged the LG Administration to ensure appropriate supply of electricity and essentials to people during the month of holy Ramadhan.
Mir also emphasised the administration to keep a vigil over prices of essential and other items required for living and said the hoarding should not be allowed in any case during and after the Holy month of Ramadan.