G A Mir greets people on Nauroz

Srinagar, Mar 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Monday felicitated people on the auspicious occasion of Nauroz
In his message, he said Nauroz is a special occasion reflecting the rich culture of amity in the country in general and J&K in particular.
Mir said this day also refreshes the bond of unity amongst different sections of people living in the country, leading to strengthening of brotherhood and unity.
Nauroz is an suspicious occasion, I hope it will lead to the harbinger of peace, stability and prosperity of the people. JKPCC President added and prayed that the occasion of Nauroz brings happiness and prosperity to the people of Jammu,Kashmir and Ladakh.