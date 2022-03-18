G A Mir greets people on Shab-e-Baraat

A statement of JKPCC issued here quoted Mir as saying that Shab-e-Baraat being was the best opportunity to seek mercy and forgiveness from the Almighty Allah besides teaching to remain compassionate and serve the people, especially the poor and the needy.

“On this occasion, I send my best wishes to the people of the country in general and J&K in particular and hope that this Shab-e-Baraat will be the harbinger of the prosperity of the people,” he said.