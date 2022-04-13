G A Mir pays rich tributes to Ambedkar

Srinagar, Apr 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Wednesday paid rich tributes to Dr BRAmbedkar on the eve of his Jayanti (birth anniversary).
In a statement, Mir hailed the great contributions of Dr Ambedkar to nation and said the selfless services of the latter are bound to inspire the generations, leading them at the path of social justice and equality which is guaranteed under the Constitution of India.
He said DrAmbedkar was Godfather of Dalits and downtrodden, who led the millions of oppressed people to self-respect and dignified life. JKPCC President added that even after bearing the brunt of social stigma and oppression Babasaheb remained committed to fight against inequality and for equal rights to down trodden and oppressed people in India.
“People of India must rise to the occasion to safeguard the Constitution and democratic Institutions, which will strengthen and safeguard the Idea of India,” JKPCC President said.