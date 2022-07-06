G A Mir resigns as JKPCC president

Srinagar, Jul 6: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir resigned from the post on Wednesday
Mir has submitted the resignation to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after serving as party's state unit chief for eight years, news agency KNO reported.
Talking to KNO, Mir said that he has shot a letter to AICC president and told her that he would respect any decision of the high command.
The JKPCC is all set to get its new chief shortly as the party has already completed the procedure and sought suggestions from the leaders. Four names have been put forth for the next JKPCC head.