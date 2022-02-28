G A Mir reviews Congress’ membership drive in Jammu
Jammu, Feb 28: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmed Mir Monday reviewed the ongoing membership drive of the Congress in Jammu district as part of its exercise to strengthen the cadre base in J&K.
Mir chaired a meeting of Congress leaders including block presidents, ward presidents, and workers of Jammu West Assembly constituency led by JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla.
Mir emphasized the need to enroll genuine members to strengthen the party cadre in every nook and corner of J&K.
He said that Congress was the only party that represented the wishes and aspirations of every section of the society and believed in the unity in diversity in a real sense which was the basic strength of the country.
JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla explained the latest instructions about the membership and urged the party cadres to gear up for the cause in the shortest possible time.
He said that quality not quantity should be the target and those who were committed to the ideology and principles of the party needed to be brought into the party fold.
Bhalla stressed that only genuine persons should become members of the party at all levels.