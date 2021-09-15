G A Mir welcomes Prof Ashna for joining Congress

A statement of Congress issued here said that the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir and other senior party leaders welcomed Prof Ashan into the Congress party and expressed hope that his joining would further strengthen the party in Bandipora district.

It said that JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir hailed the social work being rendered by Prof Ashna in his home district, Bandipora and elsewhere in Kashmir and termed him a visionary who remains committed to the cause of serving the people to the best of his ability.

Prof Ashan expressed full faith in the programmes and policies of the Congress and vowed to serve Congress to the best of his ability.