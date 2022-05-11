G A Mir welcomes SC order on sedition law, terms it historical

Srinagar, May 11: Reacting to the Supreme Court (SC) order of putting on hold the provision of sedition in abeyance, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Wednesday said the criticism of wrong policies cannot be repressed.
Mir, in a statement, welcomed SC order terming it as historical, in the larger interest of the nation.
JKPCC said putting sedition law in abeyance is a step in right direction.
“Nation can no longer follow the dreaded colonial era provisions, nor it will compromise on suppressing the genuine voices under the garb of sedition laws,” Ghulam Ahmad Mir added.