G N Wani Sogami’s death anniversary | Farooq, Omar pay tributes

In a statement, Dr Farooq said, “Late Sogami sahib was an outstanding political figure of his times. His good work for the downtrodden people living in the remote areas of Kashmir, particularly Kupwara will be remembered for all the times to come. He was an ace administrator and a visionary, whose administrative wisdom was even acknowledged by his detractors. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat.”

Omar Abdullah said, “Late Sogami sahib will be remembered for his political acumen and selfless service to people. His futuristic work in the shape of water harvesting helped in bringing more chunks of arable land under crop cultivation in J&K; the measure went a long way in the poverty reduction in the areas marked by undulating terrain especially in north and central Kashmir. I pay my earnest tributes to him on his death anniversary.”