He took over as SSP from Asish Kumar Mishra who has been posted as SSP Srinagar. Dr Sandeep (IPS 2014) is having a vast experience in Kashmir as he served SDPO Sopore, SP South Srinagar city , SSP Handwara, SSP Kupwara and SSP Kulgam in the past. Before his posting as SSP Anantnag he was serving as AIG (CIV) Police Headquarters.