G20, Amarnath Yatra: High level security meet in Srinagar today

Srinagar, May 09: A crucial security review meeting will take place in Srinagar today that will be chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla while top security officials from the Union Territory will participate in the meet. Arrangements for the upcoming G-20 events, Amarnath Yatra, recent attacks in Poonch and Rajouri will be discussed besides other security related matters including terrorism and law and order situation.

Quoting a senior official from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a high level meeting will take place in Srinagar today. “Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director Intelligence Bureau are flying to Srinagar from New Delhi. The meeting will be chaired by Bhalla,” the official said, adding top officials from police including Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh, ADGP’s of Kashmir and Jammu, Vijay Kumar and Mukesh Singh, GoC’s of 15 and 16 Corps, IGPs of CRPF and BSF, besides officers from the various intelligence agencies will participate in the meeting.

As far as the agenda, the official said that the meeting will discuss and give final touches to the security arrangements to be put in place for the upcoming G-20 events slated for May 22-May 24 in Srinagar and the Amarnath Yatra. This will be the first time that G-20 events will be held in Srinagar under India's presidency. J&K administration has already stated that the event was a great opportunity to showcase the tourism potential of the J&K and to give a global push to the UT’s tourism, which is the backbone of the total economy of the region.