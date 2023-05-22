G20: Bandipora remains abuzz with activities

The DYS&S organized a remarkable educational trip for students from Zone Quilmuqam and Zone Gurez. The trip was aimed to explore the historical significance of Baba Shakur U Din Shrine and Haba Khatun Peak, while also celebrating the spirit of G20.

As many as 160 students including boys and girls, from each zone had the privilege of participating in this memorable visit. They were accompanied by teachers and staff ensuring their safety and guidance throughout the journey.