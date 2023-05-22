G20: Bandipora remains abuzz with activities

Bandipora, May 22: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad, the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYS&S) Bandipora in collaboration with District Administration continued to hold various events and remained abuzz with different activities amid G20 Summit in J&K.
The DYS&S organized a remarkable educational trip for students from Zone Quilmuqam and Zone Gurez. The trip was aimed to explore the historical significance of Baba Shakur U Din Shrine and Haba Khatun Peak, while also celebrating the spirit of G20.
As many as 160 students including boys and girls, from each zone had the privilege of participating in this memorable visit. They were accompanied by teachers and staff ensuring their safety and guidance throughout the journey.
The students were captivated by the mesmerizing beauty of the historical sites, soaking in the rich cultural heritage and gaining a deeper appreciation for their ancestral roots. The trip provided a unique learning experience, fostering a sense of pride and respect for the region's history.
In addition to the historical visits, the DYSSO Bandipora, in collaboration with the District Administration Bandipora, organized a thrilling volleyball match at HSS Nadihal. The match served as a celebration of the G20 spirit, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and healthy competition among the students.
The match was held between NM BHSS Bandipora and HSS Nadihal, with both teams displaying exceptional skills and determination. In the end, NM BHSS Bandipora emerged victorious, showcasing their talent and dedication.
The event was presided over by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bandipora Shabir Ahmad Wani. The DYS&S continues to prioritize the holistic development of students, nurturing their physical, intellectual, and cultural growth.