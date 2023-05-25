G20 delegates leave Kashmir today after 3-day eventful visit

Srinagar, May 25: After an eventful three-day visit to Kashmir, G20 delegates are leaving for Delhi on Thursday.

"All the G20 delegates are leaving in a chartered flight around 10.20 a.m. for Delhi from Srinagar international airport after the successful completion of the group's 3-day visit to Kashmir", officials said.

The group delegates held the 3rd tourism working group meeting here on Monday.

They went for a 'Shikara' boat joyride on Dal Lake the same evening.