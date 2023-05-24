Kashmir

G20 delegates visit Mughal Gardens, likely to visit Polo View market

A delegate poses for a photo
Srinagar, May 24: The delegates from different G20 countries on Wednesday visited iconic Mughal Gardens in Srinagar and are likely to visit Polo View market later in the day, officials said.

Officials said the delegates visited iconic Nishat and Mughal Gardens on the banks of world famous Dal Lake here.

The delegates were seen clicking pictures at the Mughal Garden today with tourists.

The delegates visited the gardens after two days of meetings at SKICC, Srinagar.

The delegates are likely to visit J&K's first wire-free and pedestrian market, Polo View in Lal Chowk area of the City today. (KNO)

