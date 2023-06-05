G20 has opened new chapter in J&K: Tarun Chugh

Chugh said Farooq Abdullah remains a “pawn in the hands of Pakistan.”

“Dr Farooq Abdullah should learn from the new developments in J&K During the rule of Abdullahs the Kashmir was popular for bullets and bombs. PM Narendra Modi has made J&K an epicenter of tourism from terrorism. If India will talk to anyone in future, it will only with the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Chugh said.

He said G20 summit in Srinagar was a historical event and it concluded peacefully with wholehearted support of people from all walks of life. “Those who were speaking against the conduct of G20 summit should introspect and repent for their misdeeds” he said.