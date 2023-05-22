G20 meet in Srinagar: Spain, Singapore, Mauritius to discuss film tourism

New Delhi, May 22: As Srinagar is decked up to host the third Tourism Working Group Meeting of G20 members on Monday, seven countries, including Spain, Singapore, and Mauritius are discussing film tourism in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Spain, Singapore, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil and India are among seven countries to discuss the global perspective of film tourism, as well as, its economic benefits and impact in J-K. The side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' is part of the mega third Tourism Working Group Meeting to be organized at Srinagar between May 22-24.

Unveiling the draft of a national strategy for film tourism is the key agenda, and the speakers will highlight various challenges and country-specific enablers to promote destinations through films giving a fillip to tourism in J-K.

The "3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting" will start in the afternoon on Monday with all the invited countries and the international organisations having the highest participation registered compared to the previous two such meetings organized at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch and West Bengal's Siliguri.

The meeting will deliberate on five key priority areas: Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management.

The meeting aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development of the region.

The stage is set for discussions and deliberations on final deliverables and there are two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group, which include the Goa Roadmap for Tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and G20 Tourism Ministers' Declaration, Secretary Ministry of Tourism Arvind Singh had said on Sunday while addressing a press conference at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

"This is the only working group meeting taking place in Srinagar as part of the G20 effort with excellent response from all the member countries, all the invited countries and the international organisations, having the highest participation registered compared to the first two Tourism Working Group Meetings at Rann of Kutch and Siliguri," said Singh.