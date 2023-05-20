G20: Oath ceremony to promote environmental awareness held at GDC Ajas

Bandipora, May 20: As part of G20, an oath ceremony was today organised by Government Degree College (GDC) Ajas in collaboration with the Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Bandipora and Positive Moves Consulting Pvt. Ltd. under the "Mission LIFE" to promote environmental awareness among the students, staff, and PRIs.
The participants on the occasion took an oath to protect the environment, take steps towards sustainable development, and work towards building a cleaner and greener society. All the participants solemnly pledged to abide by it.