G20 selfie standee, banners and flags: Kashmir University decks up for Y20 event

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan said the event is a great opportunity for youth to showcase their determination to fight climate change. She said the Sustainability Exhibition will showcase the innovations of our talented youth and their passion to join the country's mission to promote entrepreneurship and startups.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said the addition of new elements will draw more youth to get acquainted with the essence and message of G20 and Y20 and to spread it further in the society.

Media Advisor KU, Dr Salima Jan, who is Chairperson of the Media Committee for Y20, said new elements like G20 selfie Standee and heritage hoarding banners will help create more awareness about the theme of the event.

Joint Registrar Dr Ashfaq A Zarri who is Coordinating the Sustainability Exhibition, said the Exhibition will showcase a blend of traditional livelihood practices as well as modern innovations on Sustainability. He said several academic and government institutions have been roped in to expand the ambit of the Exhibition.

An important aspect of the Exhibition is the live demonstration of how these handicrafts are made and weaved by master craftsmen, Dr Zarri said.

Live painting and poster-making competitions involving students and a cultural programme, organised by the Department of Students' Welfare, are an added attraction. The event will also feature a theme-related 'Tarana' prepared by MERC, while documentaries on University of Kashmir and climate change will also be screened during the event.