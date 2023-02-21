G20 Summit | Div Com Kashmir reviews progress of work for upgradation of roads

Srinagar, Feb 21: In preparation to host G20 Summit, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Tuesday convened a meeting to review the status of upgradation work of main roads from Srinagar Airport to Foreshore Road.
The meeting was attended by CEO, Srinagar Smart City Ltd; Chief Engineer SSCL; SE, R&B and other officers.
Addressing the meeting, Div Com stressed on officers to speed up the developmental work to enhance facade of roads through macadamization, repairing of footpaths, removal of debris, landscape development of road medians with green trees, removal of wires, painting of flyovers etc.
During the meeting he reviewed beautification of IG road, redevelopment of Convent road & Residency road besides upgradation of Ghanta Ghar, Moulana Azad Road, Gupkar Junction and construction of footpath from Dalgate to Nishat etc.
On the occasion, he also directed officers to initiate the tendering process of pending undertaken projects so that the work shall be completed in a stipulated time.
Also, he directed concerned officers of R&B to mobilize men and machinery to continue work during the night hours to meet the deadlines.