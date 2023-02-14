G20 Summit | Div Com stresses on flawless coordination to meet deadlines of works

At the outset, the Div Com took work wise review of all 25 projects besides other beautification works scheduled to be completed ahead of G20 Summit meetings to be held in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

On the occasion, the Div Com issued a slew of directions vis-a-vis meeting the deadlines of the work projects. He termed the said event as an important activity and directed all the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to pull up their socks and warned that no failure shall be allowed.