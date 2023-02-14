G20 Summit | Div Com stresses on flawless coordination to meet deadlines of works

Srinagar, Feb 14: In view of the G20 Summit engagements to be hosted by Srinagar, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired a high level maiden meeting of concerned Officers to take holistic review of related developmental projects and other beautification works, here.
At the outset, the Div Com took work wise review of all 25 projects besides other beautification works scheduled to be completed ahead of G20 Summit meetings to be held in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.
On the occasion, the Div Com issued a slew of directions vis-a-vis meeting the deadlines of the work projects. He termed the said event as an important activity and directed all the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to pull up their socks and warned that no failure shall be allowed.
He asked all the HoDs to intimate him if there is any issue hampering the work progress and he was ready to move extra mile vis-a-vis removing the impediments to ensure timely completion of all work projects.
The Div Com stressed on flawless coordination among all the concerned departments and agencies to meet the set deadlines of works. He also made it clear that by 20th of April everything should be in perfect condition.
He informed that weekly meetings shall be held in this regard to have a clear understanding of the progress of work on a week-on-week basis and directed all the HoDs to expedite their works as such meetings shall determine our preparation for the biggest event.
Earlier, all the HoDs presented detailed and percentage wise progress on work projects.
The Div Com gave them work-wise deadlines and demanded that every work should be completed within the set deadline.