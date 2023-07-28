G20 Summit, historic Muharram procession speaks of peaceful changes in J&K: DGP

Srinagar, July 28: A group of Probationary IPS officers from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Hyderabad interacted with the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh and other senior Police officers at Police Headquarters here today.
The group of 22 IPS probationary officers including two women officers and two officers from Nepal & Maldives is on a study-cum-cultural tour to J&K as a part of Bharat Darshan programme of their basic training.
The officers were given first hand experience about the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The interactive session was presided over by the DGP, J&K and attended by Spl. DG CID J&K RR. Swain, Special. DG Crime J&K A. K. Choudhary, ADGP Armed J&K S. J. M. Gillani, ADGP Hqrs/Coord. PHQ M. K. Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP Hqrs. PHQ B. S. Tuti, DIG Training PHQ Imtiaz Ismail Parray, AsIG of PHQ, SSP Budgam, ASP APCR and DySP Training PHQ.
At the outset of the interactive session the DGP conveyed a hearty welcome on behalf of J&K Police to the visiting officers. Giving an overview of working of the JKP in different wings, units and districts besides working against the anti national elements, the DGP said that “J&K Police has faced a very big share of problems over the last three decades.”
“As of now JKP is one of the best force in the country,” he said Referring to the G20 Summit organised for the first time in J&K and historic Muharram processions taken out after 34 years, the DGP said that “conduct of such events speaks about the peaceful changes that have happened with the efforts of J&K Police alongwith other security forces.”
While giving credit to personnel and officers of JKP and other security forces on the ground the DGP said that today “Jammu and Kashmir Police is working in a lead role who have made it possible to see J&K the way it is seen today.”
“Over the years different forces have worked tirelessly with an aim to bring peace and stability in the region.Much has been achieved and more efforts are on to consolidate the peace further,” he said.
“We are proud of our martyrs and it is our endeavour to remember the sacrifices of our personnel and pay our homage on every occasion. It was always a big challenge for the JK Police personnel to fight against terrorism as they come from the same society. It is the sheer courage and valour of JKP jawans that by and large today policemen are seen as peacemakers and as a hero,” the DGP said.
Appreciating the support of people of Jammu and Kashmir DGP said, “Pakistan has made all attempts including a venomous narrative to lure the people and disrupt the peace adding that all conspiracies has been defeated by strenuous efforts of J&K Police along with other security forces and the support of the people.”