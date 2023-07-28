G20 Summit, historic Muharram procession speaks of peaceful changes in J&K: DGP

At the outset of the interactive session the DGP conveyed a hearty welcome on behalf of J&K Police to the visiting officers. Giving an overview of working of the JKP in different wings, units and districts besides working against the anti national elements, the DGP said that “J&K Police has faced a very big share of problems over the last three decades.”

“As of now JKP is one of the best force in the country,” he said Referring to the G20 Summit organised for the first time in J&K and historic Muharram processions taken out after 34 years, the DGP said that “conduct of such events speaks about the peaceful changes that have happened with the efforts of J&K Police alongwith other security forces.”