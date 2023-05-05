G20 Summit | Secretary Health reviews health care preparedness in north Kashmir

Srinagar, May 5: Secretary Health & Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar today visited various health care facilities of north Kashmir and reviewed preparedness of the department for the forthcoming G20 summit.
The Secretary was accompanied by Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Rather and other Divisional and District Level Health officers during the visit.
The Secretary, during the visit, inspected facilities at PHC Gulmarg, SDH Tangmarg, PHC Narbal, SDH Magam and RIHFW Dhobiwan. He took a detailed review of the upgraded health facility and laid strict directions to the constructing agency to complete the works as per the deadline.
Inspecting the other health facilities, the Secretary expressed satisfaction over the status of logistics, human resource and equipments that have been augmented in view of the upcoming G20 summit.
He gave on spot directions to the Director Health Services Kashmir to further improve health care facilities at these facilities in view of the G20 summit. The Secretary also emphasised on having fool proof well-coordinated system at the health care centres for smooth functioning of health care services during the summit.
On this occasion, Director Health Services Kashmir also apprised the Secretary about the status of health care delivery system and status of completion of various works as per the deadlines framed by the higher authorities.