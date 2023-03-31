G20 University Connect | CUK’s Botany Deptt holds campaign to increase millet consumption

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Shah said that to create domestic and global demand and to provide nutritional food to the people, the Government of India proposed to the United Nations for declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets. “The proposal of India was supported by other countries and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets on 5th March 2021,” he said. He asked the students to educate the masses about the utility of millet in the context of a healthy lifestyle.

In his speech, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal said that recognizing the potential of millets, which are nutritionally superior to wheat and rice owing to their higher protein levels and a more balanced amino acid profile, the Government of India (GoI) has prioritized millets, under UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He said millets were the staples in India, but gradually were downgraded as the emphasis shifted to increased food grain production and productivity using high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice. Prof. Zargar said millet can provide nutritional security and act as a shield against nutritional deficiency, especially among children and women.