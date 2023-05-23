G20 | Women entrepreneurs setup stalls

As per the officials of the JKRLM, this platform provided a golden opportunity for these women to showcase their talent and enabled the delegates to immerse themselves in the richness of traditional varieties of J&K.

"The participating women, hailing from different districts across J&K, were meticulously trained and empowered by JKRLM to become self-reliant," they said.

Expressing enthusiasm about the event, District Programme Coordinator at JKRLM, Arshad Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the G20 event had allowed them to bring together women entrepreneurs from various districts of J&K, giving them a platform to display their exceptional handmade products.