G20 | Women entrepreneurs setup stalls

Srinagar, May 23: Eighteen women entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) set up their vibrant stalls at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to showcase their unique products and captivate the attention of G20 delegates.
Among these women entrepreneurs, six hailed from the Jammu region, while the remaining 12 represented the Kashmir region.
Each stall featured a diverse array of eco-friendly products, handicrafts, willow items, exquisite dry fruits, saffron, black cumin from Reasi district, aromatic Kashmiri rice ‘Mushq Budij’ from Kulgam district, nutritious pulses, and pure honey sourced from Gurez Valley.
Additionally, there were handmade Kashmiri honey soaps, traditional pottery vessels, and other captivating items on display.
The stalls exuded a charming and enchanting ambiance, thanks to the inclusion of lavender oil, black cumin, saffron, dry fruits, pure Kashmiri honey, and the intricate craftsmanship of the Tilla and Sozni western kaftans.
These elements caught the eye of the delegates attending the G20 event.
As per the officials of the JKRLM, this platform provided a golden opportunity for these women to showcase their talent and enabled the delegates to immerse themselves in the richness of traditional varieties of J&K.
"The participating women, hailing from different districts across J&K, were meticulously trained and empowered by JKRLM to become self-reliant," they said.
Expressing enthusiasm about the event, District Programme Coordinator at JKRLM, Arshad Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the G20 event had allowed them to bring together women entrepreneurs from various districts of J&K, giving them a platform to display their exceptional handmade products.
"The delegates were greatly attracted to all the products, but their most sought-after purchases included black cumin, dry fruits, saffron, western kaftans adorned with traditional Kashmiri craftsmanship, honey, and other delightful items,” he said.
Ahmad said that the delegates were captivated by the array of offerings and the women's ability to eloquently convey the essence and quality of their products.
"This is my first time participating at such a grand international platform. I had to explain the quality, materials, and uniqueness of our products. The response we received has made me incredibly happy," one of the women entrepreneurs said.
Echoing similar sentiments, another woman from south Kashmir expressed her delight saying, "We received a response that surpassed our expectations. We thoroughly enjoyed this platform."