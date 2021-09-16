GAD seeks list of officials to be posted in civil secretariat Jammu, Srinagar

In an order issued by the GAD, all the administrative secretaries have been directed to work out the requirements and furnish a list of such officers whose services would be required at both the civil secretariats in Srinagar and Jammu so that arrangements in respect of their accommodation are worked out and placed before the competent authority for consideration.

“The information should be furnished in the given format for Kashmir based employees and Jammu-based employees separately,” the order said. “In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and implementation of e-office arrangements were put in place for keeping the civil secretariat functional in Srinagar as well as Jammu. These arrangements have yielded satisfactory results including dispensing with the practice of shifting records. Yet some difficulties in working have been reported in view of non-availability of some service specific officers and officials.”

However, with the improvement in the overall Covid-19 situation in J&K, the order reads, “A need has been felt for reviewing these arrangements and utilising the services of an essential number of Jammu-based officers and officials at civil secretariat Srinagar for the ongoing summer.”

“The requirement of services of an essential number of Kashmir-based employees in Jammu for forthcoming winter also needs to be worked out,” it said.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Secretary GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi directed all the employees in the civil secretariat to mark their attendance on arrival and departure electronically from 27 September 2021 through Biometric Face Recognition System at both the civil secretariats of Srinagar and Jammu.

To ensure punctuality, the Biometric Face Recognition System has been installed in the premises of civil secretariat Srinagar and Jammu for monitoring the arrival and departure of the employees.

However, some employees are not marking their attendance through the Biometric Recognition System while there are some who are not registered on the system as yet following which the directions were issued again, an official said.

The employees who have not been registered with the Biometric system have been directed to enroll themselves by or before 27 September 2021 for which the Information Technology Department would make arrangements.

All the Drawing and Disbursing Officers in both the civil secretariats have been asked to draw the salary of employees for the month of October and onwards only after obtaining a report of Biometric attendance from the respective department of the employees.