Gadkari promises release of `570 Cr CRF to J&K: Masoodi

According to a statement issued here, Masoodi demanded an elevated road between Ramban and Banihal so that frequent disruptions due to day in and day out landslides are avoided. “Gadkari, agreeing with the Member made an assurance that the earlier plan was being given a relook and revised plan at the cost of Rs 3000 crore proposed to be shortly commenced,” it said.

“Masoodi apprised the Minister of the impediments faced by the concerned department in improving road connectivity because of delay in release of Central Road Fund. Gadkari taking due cognisance of the problem, assured immediate release of Rs 570 crore on account of CRF to Jammu and Kashmir so that all road projects are completed in time,” the statement reads. “In the meeting Desan- Kapran tunnel, Wulahama - Tral, Pastun - Khrew roads, Sangam - Lassipora and Letapora- Pantachowk bypass were also discussed. Masoodi highlighting the importance of Wularhama- Tral and Pastun - Khrew informed the Minister that the proposed roads were not only to shorten distance between Pahalgam and Srinagar by more 25 kilometres but were also to play a big role in development of unattended upper areas of Salar and Tral.”