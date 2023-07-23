Gamblers arrested in Baramulla, stake money seized

Baramulla, July 23: Acting tough against social crimes, police have arrested 4 gamblers in Baramulla and seized stake money from their possession.
Acting on specific information regarding gambling activities at Bangla Bagh Baramulla, a police party led by SHO PS Baramulla raided the specific spot and arrested the four gamblers. They have been identified as Abdul Rashid Rather ,residents of Khadniyar Bla, Bashir Ahmad Buhroo , Nazir Ahmad Dar and Gh Nabi Gojree , all residents of Azad Gunj.
Officers have seized stake money of ₹4,860/- and playing cards from their possession. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been taken up.
“People found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” police said.