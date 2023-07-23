Gamblers arrested in Baramulla, stake money seized

Acting on specific information regarding gambling activities at Bangla Bagh Baramulla, a police party led by SHO PS Baramulla raided the specific spot and arrested the four gamblers. They have been identified as Abdul Rashid Rather ,residents of Khadniyar Bla, Bashir Ahmad Buhroo , Nazir Ahmad Dar and Gh Nabi Gojree , all residents of Azad Gunj.

Officers have seized stake money of ₹4,860/- and playing cards from their possession. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been taken up.