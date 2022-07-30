Gambling rackets busted in Handwara, Sopore

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A Police party of Police Station Qalamabad at a checkpoint established at Shartgund Bala intercepted 2 persons roaming in suspicious conditions. On their personnel search, 110grams of charas like substance was recovered from their possession.

They have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Mir son of Ab Kabir resident of Haril and Shareef Din Pandith son of Gh Rasool resident of Bunpora Langate. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.