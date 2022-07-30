Gambling rackets busted in Handwara, Sopore

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A Police party of Police Station Qalamabad at a checkpoint established at Shartgund Bala intercepted 2 persons roaming in suspicious conditions. On their personnel search, 110grams of charas like substance was recovered from their possession.
They have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Mir son of Ab Kabir resident of Haril and Shareef Din Pandith son of Gh Rasool resident of Bunpora Langate. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.
Meanwhile in another action, a police party of Police Station Handwara at a checkpoint established near ITI Handwara arrested 2 drug peddlers identified as Shafkat Shahnaz Kaboo son of Shahnaz Ahmad Kaboo resident of Ganipora and Farooq Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Sultan resident of Lachipora. During search, 350 grams of charas like substance and cash amount of ₹2800 /- was recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.
Meanwhile while acting tough against social crimes, Police in Sopore arrested 4 gamblers and seized stake money, playing cards from their possession.
Acting on specific information about gambling activities in the orchards of village Mazbugh, a police party of Police Post Fruit Mandi headed by PSI Irfan Nazir raided the specific site and arrested 4 gamblers.
They have been identified as Abdul Majeed Bhat son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Butpora, Abdul Rahim Lone son of Ghulam Nabi Lone resident of Ladoora Rafiabad, Ghulam Muhammad Illahi son of Muhammad Subhan resident of Chakla Baramulla and Abdul Qayoom Mir son of Abdul Ahad Mir resident of Noorbagh Sopore.
Officers have seized stake money of ₹10,050/- and playing cards from the gamblers. The arrested gamblers have been shifted to Police station where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 161/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Sopore and investigation set into motion.
“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” police said.