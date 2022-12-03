Ganais of Mattan bereaved

She was a retired teacher and a prominent education activist. Fourth day ceremony ( Chaharum) will be held at Mattan on December 6. The deceased is survived by her husband Mohammad Yusuf Bala, sons Aftab Ahmed and Mukhtar Ahmed and daughters Rehana Jan and Kaneez Fatima wife of Allauddin Ganai, Additional Advocate General, J& K. Large number of people from Mattan and surrounding areas joined the Nimazi Jenaza at their ancestral grave yard at Mattan today and prominent persons of the area have condoled the demise of Mrs Maryam Bano .