Ganderbal areas facing drinking water shortage

Ganderbal: Several areas of Ganderbal district are facing shortage of drinking water for the past many days.

Locals of Tulmulla area in Ganderbal district said that they were without drinking water for the past many days due to which they are suffering in the ongoing scorching heat conditions.

Similarly, the residents of Kujjer here said that they are facing immense hardships due to non-availability of drinking water.

They complained that a water reservoir in the area was not being repaired due to which the water supply has been affected.

They urged the concerned authorities to redress their grievances.

Some other areas of the district in Kangan and Gund tehsils also complained about the non-availability of drinking water.